Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
For Jan. 5-11, 2020
Bowie County
SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
Cass County
SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
Harrison County
I-20 – At Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.
SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing a median barrier.
Marion County
US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing median barrier
Morris County
SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.
US 59 – at SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.
US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.
US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.
Titus County
US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.
FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing bridge and highway closed to through-traffic
SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.