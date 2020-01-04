Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Jan. 5-11, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

I-20 – At Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing a median barrier.

Marion County

US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing median barrier

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 59 – at SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing bridge and highway closed to through-traffic

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.