Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Jan. 12-18, 2020

TxDOT Schedules Two Public Meetings on US 82

All Interested Parties are Encouraged to Attend

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that two public meetings to discuss plans and gather public input on the US 82 East project in Lamar, Red River, and Bowie Counties are in January and February. The first meeting is from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday (Jan. 23) at the Glen Townes Memorial Fine Arts Center and Gymnasium (601 1st Street NW) in Detroit. The second meeting is from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday (Feb. 13) at the Avery ISD Cafeteria (150 San Antonio Drive) in Avery, Texas.

The meetings will present proposed improvements to US 82 from West Division Street in Blossom, to State Highway 37 in Clarksville, and from Business US 82-J in Clarksville to CR 3310 in Bowie County. Maps of the project areas and information on proposed improvements will be available for review and comment. Comments must be received on or before Friday (Feb. 28), to be in the official meeting record.

The purpose of these planned improvements is to improve safety, mobility, and regional connectivity; manage congestion and address/correct roadway deficiencies, officials said. The Blossom-to-Clarksville portion of this project will affect 22 miles of US 82, while the Clarksville-to-Bowie County portion will affect 17 miles of US 82.

Planned improvements include widening US 82 to a four-lane divided roadway in rural areas, and a five-lane section in urban and suburban areas. It includes, as necessary, ramps, bridges, interchanges, and the Northeast Texas Trail. Roadway changes and improvements will be constructed in phases as the project progresses, TxDOT officials said.

TxDOT will make every reasonable effort to accommodate the needs of those who attend, including interpreters and disability assistance.

Advance notice is requested so that necessary arrangements can be made. Those with special needs should contact TxDOT at least five working days prior to the meeting they plan to attend.

You may call TxDOT Paris with questions about the project, and accommodations at (903) 784-1357. Notice of these meetings is also posted online at https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings.html

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Northeast Texas Trail

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that work to upgrade two segments of the Northeast Texas Trail in Lamar County would begin Thursday (Jan. 16).

The contractor, Sammy Gist Enterprises Inc., was granted 256 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.3 million. The target date to conclude this work is winter 2020, officials said.

The contractor will place road base and surface material along the Northeast Texas Trail, to upgrade the travel surface.

The project will affect two segments of the trail. The first segment runs from the stone bridge in Roxton, northward to CR 22500, and the second segment runs from Bois d’Arc Street in Blossom, eastward to CR 2113 at the Lamar-Red River County line, officials said. The contractor will complete work on the first segment before beginning work on the second segment. Each section of the trail closes while the contractor is working in that area.

Motorists who travel roadways adjacent to the trail in these areas should also remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through any work zone. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties during the week of Jan. 13, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County from BU 82H to Red River County Line you should watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 37 safety upgrades in Red River County are from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Jan. 12-18, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – At Akin Creek, replacing guard rail

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

I-20 – at Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing a median barrier

Marion County

US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing a median barrier

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway

US 59 – at SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement. Eastside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.