Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Feb. 2-8, 2020

Signals to be Upgraded at Five Mount Pleasant Intersections

Five intersections on Business US 271 East, Jefferson Avenue, in Mount Pleasant will have improvements made to their traffic control systems this year, according to plans approved in January by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“Three of the projects will be at the Interstate 30 frontage roads and Farm to Market Road 2152, and the other two projects will be at Alexander Drive and Robert Nance Road,” said Rebecca Wells, district traffic engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta. “We will be upgrading the signal lights, which includes installing flashing yellow arrow lights and upgrading safety lighting at intersections. We will also be syncing the signals with other nearby signals to help improve traffic flow.”

TxDOT awarded the bid to Striping Technology of Tyler for these traffic control projects with a bid of $609,994. Work on the projects should begin in April of this year and take about six months to complete, Wells said.

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – At Akin Creek, replacing guard rail

Cass County

Harrison County

I-20 – at Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing a median barrier.

Marion County

US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing a median barrier

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 59 – at SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement, and a westside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 59—At Kyle Creek and Elm Branch, upgrading guard rails.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For Feb. 2-8, 2020

Paris — Here's a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Feb. 3, 2020.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade Metal Beam Guard Fence.

FM 900, Hopkins County: IH 30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.