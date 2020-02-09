Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT SHOWS TEENS DEADLY REALITY OF NOT BUCKLING UP

Reportedly, 42% of teens killed in crashes in Texas in 2018 were not wearing a seat belt

AUSTIN – Nearly half of Texas teens killed in vehicle crashes in 2018 were not wearing a seat belt. Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers, but a straightforward click could help change that. That’s why TxDOT’s “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign urges teens to click it each time they are in a vehicle.

In 2018, of the 264 teen drivers and passengers killed in vehicle crashes in Texas, 111 were unrestrained.

“For teens, getting a driver’s license is a rite of passage, but when they start driving, they aren’t thinking about how their lack of experience places them at greater risk of getting in a crash,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “Tragedy can strike in an instant, which is why we hope all parents, teachers, and other influencers are urging teens to buckle up every time no matter how short the trip maybe.”

The “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign will reach out to Texas teens through TV, radio, digital advertising, and social media. The campaign will also feature interactive events at six Texas high schools, a virtual reality game, and an augmented reality experience to share the campaign’s safety message in a highly engaging manner.

Students will also see a mangled truck from a rollover crash where two teens were able to walk away with only minor scratches thanks to wearing their seat belts.

Texas law requires drivers and all passengers to wear a seat belt. Unbuckled drivers and passengers — even those in the back seat — face fines and fees of up to $200.

Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from getting ejected from a vehicle, which is almost always deadly. Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45%. That number jumps to 60% for pickup truck crashes.

Teen Click It or Ticket” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX. It is a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, and never driving after drinking or doing drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

To learn more about “Teen Click It or Ticket,” visit https://www.txdot.gov/driver/kids-teens/teen-clickit.html.

TxDOT Paris District

For Feb. 9-15, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Feb. 10, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County from BU 82H to Red River County Line, watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271, Lamar County: from FM 1499 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 37 safety upgrades start at Red River County from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From 1.5 Miles East of FM 3134 to 0.82 Miles East of FM 2653. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install perimeter signs for the upcoming overlay project.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade Metal Beam Guard Fence.

FM 900, Hopkins County: IH 30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Feb. 9-15, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – At Akin Creek, replacing guard rail

FM 559 – Near Cowhorn Creek, installing sidewalks.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

I-20 – at Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing a median barrier.

Marion County

US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing a median barrier

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 59 – At SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement West side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 59—At Kyle Creek and Elm Branch, upgrading guard rails.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.