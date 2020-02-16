Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Feb. 17-23, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Feb. 17, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From 1.5 Miles East of FM 3134 to 0.82 Miles East of FM 2653. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install perimeter signs for the upcoming overlay project.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade Metal Beam Guard Fence.

FM 900, Hopkins County: IH 30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.