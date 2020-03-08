Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For March 8-14, 2020

AUSTIN – Jamie Chapman was a 20-year-old college student when he made the fateful decision to drive after drinking at a party. He slammed into a tree and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Although he survived the crash, it left him physically debilitated.

“Jamie was no different than any other college kid. He loved a good time with his friends, and he had so much to look forward to in the future,” said Katrina Chapman, Jamie’s mom. “Jamie’s decision to drive drunk has affected our entire family’s life, even eight years later. I hope young adults will see Jamie’s story and make the right decision to find a sober ride.”

The Chapman family is sharing their story through TxDOT’s “Plan While You Can” campaign, which aims to save lives and decrease alcohol-related crashes. As many college students enjoy Spring Break in the coming weeks, the campaign focuses on younger drivers who may engage in activities involving alcohol.

During last year’s Spring Break* in Texas, there were 417 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 26 people and seriously injured another 52.

“Drinking and driving is a dangerous and often deadly choice that can ruin the future of a young driver and all those involved in a crash,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “This Spring Break, be responsible and plan for a sober ride.”

The “Plan While You Can” campaign will tour the state featuring the “Plan to Win” virtual reality game. The game poses questions related to drinking and driving and illustrates the consequences of getting behind the wheel through an immersive experience.

Driving under the influence of alcohol not only risks death or serious injuries, but it can also be costly. Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and loss of their driver’s license. Instead of getting behind the wheel, here are some alternative options:

Designate a sober driver.

Contact a cab or ride-share service.

Use mass transit.

Spend the night.

“Plan While You Can” is a crucial component of #EndTheStreakTX. It is a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, and never driving after drinking or using other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade Metal Beam Guard Fence.

FM 900, Hopkins County: IH 30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For March 8-14, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – At Akin Creek, replacing guard rail

FM 559 – Between College Drive and Robison Road, installing sidewalks.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

I-20 – At Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing a median barrier.

Marion County

US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing a median barrier

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 59 – At SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement

Westside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.

FM 1844—At 0.4 mile east of US 271, repairing culvert. Highway closed due to flood damage.