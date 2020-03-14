Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For March 8-14, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of March 16, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County: from BU 82H to Red River County Line, an overnight lane closure just west of FM 1508 to upgrade rail will be in place. Watch for daytime shoulder and lane closures while crews improve metal beam guard fence at other locations throughout project limits.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37, watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271, Lamar County: from FM 1499 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line, watch for work zones. Workers upgrading metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From 1.5 miles east of FM 3134 to 0.82 miles east of FM 2653, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform milling operations.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 900, Hopkins County: I-30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.