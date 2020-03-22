Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For March 22-28, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

FM 559 – Between College Drive and Robison Road, installing sidewalks.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

I-20 – At Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing a median barrier.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 59 – At SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement

Westside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 mileS north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.

FM 1844—At 0.4 mile east of US 271, repairing culvert. Highway closed due to flood damage.

TxDOT Paris District

For March 22-28, 2020

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From 1.5 miles east of FM 3134 to 0.82 miles east of FM 2653, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform milling operations.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 900, Hopkins County: I-30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.