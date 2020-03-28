Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For March 29, – April 4, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of March 30, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From 1.5 miles east of FM 3134 to 0.82 miles east of FM 2653, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform milling operations.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 900, Hopkins County: I-30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County: from BU 82H to Red River County Line expect overnight lane closure just west of FM 1508 to upgrade rail. Watch for daytime shoulder and lane closures while crews to improve metal beam guard fence at other locations throughout project limits.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271, Lamar County: from FM 1499 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 37 in Red River County from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line, watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatment.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For March 29, – April 4, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

FM 559 – Between College Drive and Robison Road, installing sidewalks

Camp County

WHEN: Friday (Apr 3) from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm or until crews complete work.

WHERE: The Railroad crossing on State Highway 11 in Newsome.

MEDIA: Workers will close SH 11 to traffic at the railroad crossing.

ATLANTA — Motorists who frequently travel State Highway 11 through Newsome in western Camp County will need to find an alternate route on Friday (Apr 3). Kansas City Southern Railroad will be closing the highway to through-traffic on this date to make repairs to the railroad crossing.

TxDOT will officially detour traffic on a signed route on FM 115, FM 1448, and FM 1519. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour routes, or construction work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Mount Pleasant maintenance section at 903-572-8511 for more information.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

I-20 – At Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing a median barrier

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway

US 59 – At SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement

Westside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.FM 1844—At 0.4 mile east of US 271, repairing culvert. Highway closed due to flood damage.

Editor’s note: This is a schedule of work planned for the dates noted above. Weather conditions and unforeseen problems can cause delays or cancelation of work. For more information about construction projects, contact Marcus Sandifer, Public Information Officer, TxDOT Atlanta District, 903-799-1306, marcus.sandifer@txdot.gov.

Safety features in the form of warning and chevron signs along curves will be added to 43 sections of area highways during the coming months, according to plans approved in March by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We will be installing warning and chevron signs along curves to prevent run-off-the-road crashes,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Traffic Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta.

Champion Infrastructure of Salado, TX, was awarded the contract for the construction on these projects with a bid of $659,365.

Work on the projects should begin in May of this year and take about five months to complete, Wells said.

Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are:

County Highway Limits Miles Bowie FM 991 From: 1.8 miles south of US 67W To: US 67E 8.6 Bowie SH 8 From: Arkansas State Line To: 0.5 miles south of US 82 7.9 Bowie SH 8 From: FM 1840 To: US 67 8.3 Bowie FM 561 From: US 259 To: 1.1 miles east of FM 990 14.4 Bowie FM 2148 From: FM 2253 To: US 67 7.6 Camp SH 11 From: Wood County Line To: 0.2 miles east of King Drive 11.9 Camp FM 1519 From: FM 556 To: SH 11 7.0 Camp FM 557 From: SH 11 To: Upshur County Line 15.5 Cass SH 8 From: SH 77 To: SH 155 13.9 Cass SH 11 From: SH 49 To: US 59 14.9 Cass SH 49 From: Marion County Line To: SH 11 9.2