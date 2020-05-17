Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For May 17-23, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of May 18, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform road rehabilitation operations.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From 1.5 miles east of FM 3134 to 0.82 miles east of FM 2653, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform milling operations.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For May 17-23, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

FM 559 – Between College Drive and Robison Road, installing sidewalks.

FM 1398 – Under I-20 in Hooks, replacing guard rails. Traffic restricted to one lane.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 390 – From US 59 to SH 43 North, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, a detour route is signed.

Marion County

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 59 – At SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement on the westside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.