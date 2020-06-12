Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For June 14-20, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

SH 93– Between Meadow Lane and Kennedy Lane, installing sidewalks.

FM 1398 – Under I-20 in Hooks, replacing guard rails. Traffic restricted to one lane.

Cass County

Harrison County

US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 390 – From US 59 to SH 43 North, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, a detour route is signed.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, crews are installing safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For June 14-20, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of June 15, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Traffic will be shifted to the new roadway while crews repair the existing section. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From 1.5 miles east of FM 3134 to 0.82 miles east of FM 2653m watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

IH 30, Franklin County: At Spur 423. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform maintenance repairs on the bridge.