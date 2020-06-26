Weekly Roadwork Report & Transit Funds Approved

TEXAS TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION APPROVES TRANSIT FUNDS FOR SERVICES ACROSS THE STATE

$76 million awarded to public transit programs statewide

Who, What, When, Where

The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $76 million in transit funding at its June meeting. (Actual total: $76,119,986)

State funds: $35 million

Federal funds: $41 million

The approval awards funds to public transportation providers in rural, small urban, and large urban areas.

Funds go towards operating costs such as service and maintenance of vehicles and facilities.

It’s up to each transit agency to determine what eligible expenses they pay for with this funding.

This annual funding allocation does not come from recent Congressional Acts aimed to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Background

TxDOT funding provided nearly 27 million transit riders in Fiscal Year 2019.

These transit services are an essential part of life for thousands of people across Texas. Almost 70% of passengers use these services to get to work, medical appointments, or shopping. Transit also helps Texans get to schools, colleges, job training sites, family trips, personal business, and social/recreational travel.

Transit funding administered by TxDOT supports programs serving 41% of the state’s population and over 96% of the state’s land area.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or (512) 463-8700.

TxDOT Paris District

For June 28 – July 4, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of June 29, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 19 at Loop 286 – Lamar County. Watch for temporary lane closures as crews install traffic signals.

BU 271D, Red River County: from US 271 to State Spur 38 (Bogata), watch for temporary lane closures while crews install new end treatments on drainage structures.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement and place new hot mix.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the south side of the existing roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the north side.

FM 195, Red River County: from FM 410 N to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence and complete cross culvert extensions at two locations.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line, watch for temporary traffic signals at bridge locations while crews upgrade bridge rail from Clarksville to Bogata.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For June 28 – July 4, 2020

Editor’s Note: Construction work and lane closures will be reduced to a minimum on July 3-5 to allow traffic to move more efficiently for the Independence Day holiday.

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

SH 93– Between Meadow Lane and Kennedy Lane, installing sidewalks.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 390 – From US 59 to SH 43 North, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, a detour route is signed.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, crews install safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.