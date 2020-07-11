Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For July 12-18, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

SH 93– Between Meadow Lane and Kennedy Lane, installing sidewalks.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 390 – From US 59 to SH 43 North, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, a detour route is signed.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, crews install safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 271—At FM 127 overpass, repairing concrete pavement at bridge approaches. Railroad underpass on Bus. 271, Northbound South Jefferson Street only will be closed to traffic at the railroad crossing as railroad crews make repairs near the structure.

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For July 12-18, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties starting July 13, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

BU 271D, Red River County: from US 271 to State Spur 38 (Bogata), watch for temporary lane closures while crews install new end treatments on drainage structures.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement and place new hot mix.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the south side of the existing roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the north side.

FM 195, Red River County: from FM 410 N to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence and complete cross culvert extensions at 2 locations.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line watch for temporary traffic signals at bridge locations while crews upgrade bridge rail from Clarksville to Bogata.