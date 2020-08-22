Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Aug. 23-29, 2020

Here's a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of Aug. 24, 2020.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

FM 1507, Lamar County: from Church Street to South Collegiate Drive. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews mill existing pavement and place new hot mix.

FM 1507, Lamar County: from South Collegiate Drive to Loop 286. This roadway is closed while crews rehabilitate and resurface the existing road.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 82 West to Dawn Drive. Watch for lane closures while crews perform concrete pavement repair.

US 82 (Loop 286), Lamar County: Watch for workers as crews perform signal upgrade work. An all-way stop will be in place during various phases of this work.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement, upgrading bridge rail, and place new hot mix.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the south side of the existing roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the north side.

FM 195, Red River County: from FM 410 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence and complete cross culvert extensions at two locations.

SH 37, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line, watch for temporary traffic signals at bridge locations while crews upgrade bridge rail from Clarksville to Bogata.

FM 911, Red River County: from BU 82K (Avery) to FM 44, watch for temporary lane closures while crews safety treats drainage structures and rehabilitate the existing pavement.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install guard fence and perform striping operations.

SH 19, Hopkins County: From Loop 301 to Delta County Line. Watch for crews installing erosion control devices preparing for safety enhancement work.

I-30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Aug. 23-29, 2020

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas State Line, widening highway. Construction work will begin on shoulders, with most of the work conducted at night.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, crews are replacing bridges.

SH 93 – Between Meadow Lane and Kennedy Lane, installing sidewalks.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, crews are replacing bridges.

Harrison County

US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Crews are restricting traffic to one lane in each direction.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 390 – From US 59 to SH 43 North, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, a detour route is signed.

FM 1186, from US 59 to Panola County Line, as crews are installing safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Crews are restricting traffic to one lane in each direction.

Morris County

SH 49 US 79 – From FM 31 to Mill Creek, seal coating highway. – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 149 – From FM 124 to FM 959, crews are seal coating highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 11 – At Piney Creek, repairing the bridge.