Weekly Roadwork Report

3 hours ago

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Sept. 20-26, 2020

 

Bowie County 

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas State Line, widening highway. Construction work will begin on shoulders, with most of the work conducted at night.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 93 – Between US 82 and US 67, installing sidewalks.

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, replacing the bridge. Crews will restrict all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

 

Cass County 

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

 

Harrison County 

US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Crews will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, crews will install safety end treatments on culverts.

 

Marion County 

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Crews will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction.

 

Morris County 

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

 

Panola County 

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Titus County 

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

 

