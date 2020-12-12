Weekly Roadwork Report 

TxDOT Paris District

For Dec. 13-19, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties during the week of Dec. 14, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

FM 1507, Lamar County: from South Collegiate Drive to Loop 286. This roadway is closed while crews rehabilitate and resurface the existing road.

SH 19 (Church St.), Lamar County: from FM 1507 (Jefferson Road) to South Loop 286. Watch for lane closures while crews perform full-depth concrete repairs. The contractor anticipates finishing repairs to SH 19 and beginning work on Loop 286 around midweek.

BU 82H (Bonham Street/Lamar Avenue), Lamar County: from 19th Street SW to 33rd Street SE. Watch for crews performing safety improvements to traffic signals.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 911, Red River County: from BU 82K (in Avery) to FM 44. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement, upgrading bridge rail, and place new hot mix.

BU 271D, Red River County: from US 271 to SP 38 (Bogata), watch for daytime lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing roadway.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the north side of the roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the south side.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Dec. 13-19, 2020

Safety Lighting to be Installed at Area Highway Intersections

Eight intersections to receive improved lighting systems

ATLANTA – Eight highway intersections in Northeast Texas will have new safety lighting systems added during the coming year, according to plans approved in December by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“Nighttime lighting systems at the intersections that will have energy-efficient LED lighting and will better illuminate the roadways,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Transportation Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The LED lights are brighter and more cost-efficient than our old lighting systems.”

Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions, Inc. of Cedar Hill, TX, was awarded the contract for these safety lighting projects with a $1.1 million bid.

Work on the projects should begin in March and take about a year to complete, Wells said.

Intersections scheduled for lighting additions are:

In Cass County: SH 77 at FM 3129.

In Harrison County: SH 43 at FM 2625.

In Marion County: FM 248 at FM 2683.

In Morris County: I-30 at US 259.

In Titus County: I-30 at FM 1993 and I-30 at County Road 2500.

In Upshur County: FM 726 at FM 1845 and FM 726 at FM 1650.

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas State Line, widening the highway and reconstructing and widening the road. Eastbound traffic moved to the outside lanes.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, crews are replacing bridges.

SH 93 – Between US 82 and US 67, installing sidewalks.

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, replacing the bridge. Workers are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, crews are replacing bridges.

US 59 – South of Linden, repairing concrete pavement.

Harrison County

US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Workers are restricting traffic to one -lane in each direction.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, workers replace the bridge over the railroad. They are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, crews install safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Workers are restricting traffic to one lane in each direction.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off-ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

SH 315 – From West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.