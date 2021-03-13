TxDOT Paris District

Weekly Roadwork Report – March 14-20, 2021

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of March 15, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 154, Hopkins County: From 0.315 Miles N of FM 1567 to 0.195 Miles S of CR 1104. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews begin work on the rehabilitation of the roadway.

TxDOT Atlanta District

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas State Line, widening highway crews reconstruct and widen the highway. Eastbound traffic moved to the outside lanes.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 93 – Between Kennedy Lane and Meadow Lane, installing sidewalks.

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, replacing the bridge. Work crews are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – South of Linden, repairing concrete pavement.

Harrison County

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Work crews restrict all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, crews install safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

US 59 – At Big Cypress Creek, repairing portions of the concrete bridge. Daily lane closures.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off-ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

SH 315 – From West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.