TxDOT Atlanta District

Weekly Roadwork Report –April 18-24, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas State Line, widening the highway and reconstructing and widening the road. Eastbound traffic moved to the outside lanes.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

SH 93 – Between Kennedy Lane and Meadow Lane, installing sidewalks.

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, replacing the bridge. Workers are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Cass County

Harrison County

I-20 – From Gregg County Line to Louisiana State Line, repairing concrete pavement in westbound lanes. Various lane closures.

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Workers are restricting all traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, crews install safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off-ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

SH 315 – From West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

Weekly Roadwork Report –April 18-24, 2021

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of April 19, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 154, Hopkins County: From 0.315 miles north of FM 1567 to 0.195 miles south of CR 1104, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews begin rehabilitation of the roadway.

SH 19, Hopkins County: From Loop 301 to Delta County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffics delays as crews begin upgrading guardrail.

FM 71, Hopkins County: From FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews work on rehabilitating the roadway.