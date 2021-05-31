Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

May 30 – June 5, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas State Line, widening the highway and reconstructing and widening the road. Eastbound traffic moved to the outside lanes.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, replacing the bridge. Crews restrict all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

FM 1397 – South of Forrest Brooke Lane, replacing the culvert with the highway closed to through traffic.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

I-20 – From Gregg County Line to Louisiana State Line, repairing concrete pavement in westbound lanes. Various lane closures.

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Crews restrict all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, workers install safety end treatments on culverts.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 West to Interstate 20, seal coating highway.

FM 450 – From FM 449 to US 80, seal coating highway.

FM 134 – From FM 1999 to US 80, seal coating highway.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From FM 134 to Louisiana State Line, crews seal coat the highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 67 – At Boggy Creek, performing preventive maintenance on the bridge. Daily lane closures.

Panola County

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off-ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

SH 315 – From West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.

US 59 – From FM 2792 to US 79, crews seal coat the highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

FM 1735 – Near Blackstone Road, replacing the culvert. Highway closed to through traffic.

TxDOT Paris District

May 30 – June 5, 2021

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 71, Hopkins County: From FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews work on rehabilitating the roadway.

SH 19, Hopkins County: From Loop 301 to Delta County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.