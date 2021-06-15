TxDOT Atlanta District

Weekly Roadwork Report

June 13-19, 2021

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of June 14, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists should remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 71, Hopkins County: From FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews work on rehabilitating the roadway.

SH 19, Hopkins County: From Loop 301 to Delta County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to FM 1567. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews work on rehabilitating the roadway.

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas State Line, widening the highway and reconstructing and widening the road. Eastbound traffic moved to the outside lanes.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, crews are replacing bridges.

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, replacing the bridge. Workers are restricting all traffic to one lane, with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road underpass, demolishing bridge over interstate in preparation of replacement.

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Workers are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, crews install safety end treatments on culverts.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 West to Interstate 20, seal coating highway.

FM 450 – From FM 449 to US 80, seal coating highway.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From FM 134 to Louisiana State Line, seal coating highway.

SH 43 – From SH 49 to Cass County Line, seal coating highway.

FM 2683 – From FM 248 to SH 43, seal coating highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 67 – At Boggy Creek, performing preventive maintenance on the bridge. Daily lane closures.

Panola County

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off-ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

SH 315 – From West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.

FM 2260 – From FM 10 to FM 1970, crews are seal coating the highway.

FM 999 – From 1970 to five miles west, crews are seal coating the highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.