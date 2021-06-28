TxDOT Atlanta District

Weekly Roadwork Report – June 27-July 3, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas State Line, widening the highway and reconstructing and widening the road. Eastbound traffic moved to the outside lanes.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, crews are replacing bridges.

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, replacing the bridge. Workers are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Cass County

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road underpass, demolishing bridge over interstate in preparation of replacement.

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Workers are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, crews install safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 67 – At Boggy Creek, performing preventive maintenance on the bridge. Daily lane closures.

Panola County

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off-ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

SH 315 – From West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a portion of BU 82J in Clarksville, Texas, will be temporarily closed for culvert work beginning June 28.

JM Yanez Construction LLC was granted 45 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $159,000. The target completion date for this work is August 2021, officials said.

The contractor will replace a box culvert across Business 82 in front of the Family Dollar store, between Travis Street and Columbia Street. This work will require a road closure, but the contractor will mark the detour with signs, officials said.

Contractor crews will remove the existing box culvert and inlets, place a new channel and pour new inlets tied to the existing structure. They will also reconstruct the roadway and sidewalk before re-opening the traffic, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of June 28, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 71, Hopkins County: From FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews work on rehabilitating the roadway.

SH 19, Hopkins County: From Loop 301 to Delta County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to FM 1567. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews work on rehabilitating the roadway.