Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

July 4-10, 2021

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of July 5, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 71, Hopkins County: From FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews work on rehabilitating the roadway.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to FM 1567. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews work on rehabilitating the roadway.

PARIS

Texas Department of Transportation officials advised motorists to watch for mobile, rolling work zones at night along US 75 and I-30 in its Paris District in Northeast Texas.

The contractor, Brydll Contracting, Inc., was granted 30 working days, weather permitting, to complete this pavement improvement and safety project valued at more than $350,000. The target completion date for this project is mid-August 2021, officials said.

Contractor crews will be replacing raised pavement markers on two highways using a slow-moving mobile operation. Workers will be working from 7:30 pm to 6:00 am night beginning July 5. These work crews will be followed by illuminated trailers and pickup trucks with arrow-board signs and flashing lights to alert the traffic behind them to divert into the open, adjacent lane of travel, officials said.

Work crews will be active on US 75 and I-30 in these counties: Grayson County, on US 75 from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Texas-Oklahoma state line; Hunt/Hopkins/Franklin Counties, on I-30 from the Hunt-Rockwall county line eastward to the Franklin-Titus County line.

Motorists who frequently travel in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all traffic controls and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

TxDOT Atlanta District

July 4-10, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas State Line, widening the highway and reconstructing and widening the road. Eastbound traffic moved to the outside lanes.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, crews are replacing bridges.

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, replacing the bridge. Workers are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road underpass, demolishing bridge over interstate in preparation of replacement. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic.

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Workers are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, crews install safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off-ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

SH 315 – From West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Bus. 271 to Mount Pleasant City Limits, repairing and resurfacing highway.

On plans approved in June, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will upgrade guard railings over the next three years. It is along Interstate 30 frontage roads in Bowie and Titus Counties and State Highway 77 in Morris County.

“We will be replacing and upgrading the guard rails on I-30 frontage roads throughout Bowie and Titus Counties and SH 77 at US 67 in Naples,” said Tommy Bruce, Area Engineer for the TxDOT office Mount Pleasant.

Highway 19 Construction of Sulphur Springs was awarded the contract for the construction projects with a bid of $6.5 million. Work on the project should begin in August of this year and take about three years to complete, Bruce said.

According to plans approved in June by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), nine highway intersections in Northeast Texas will have new safety lighting systems added during the coming year, according to plans approved in June by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“Nighttime lighting systems at the intersections will be installed that will have energy-efficient LED lighting and will better illuminate the roadways,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Transportation Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The LED lights are brighter and more cost-efficient than our old lighting systems.”

Striping Technologies of Tyler, TX, was awarded the contract for these safety lighting projects with a bid of $539,434.

Work on the projects should begin in August and take about nine months to complete, Wells said.

Intersections scheduled for lighting additions are: