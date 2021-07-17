Weekly Roadwork Report

SPEED AND DRIVER INATTENTION ARE TOP FACTORS IN TRAFFIC CRASHES IN ENERGY-PRODUCING AREAS

TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in oil and gas production and exploration regions.

AUSTIN ­– TxDOT urges motorists to make safety a priority when they’re behind the wheel, especially in areas where oil and gas activity often brings increased traffic and large trucks to rural areas and adjacent communities.

In 2020, nearly 70,000 crashes occurred in the state’s five major energy production areas—the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Barnett Shale, Anadarko Basin, and Haynesville/Bossier Shale 932 fatalities. Failure to control speed and driver inattention were the top reasons for crashes in these areas.

TxDOT offers these tips when driving in energy-production areas:

Drive at a safe speed, accounting for traffic, road conditions, and weather.

Focus 100% on driving and put your phone away: no talking or texting when behind the wheel.

Give large trucks plenty of space, be patient, and pass when it’s safe and legal to do so.

Obey stop signs and traffic signals.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

Always buckle up—drivers and passengers, day and night.

Drivers should also remember the “Move Over or Slow Down” law. It requires motorists to move over a lane or slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching an emergency vehicle, law enforcement, TxDOT vehicle, tow truck, or utility vehicle stopped with flashing lights activated on the roadside.

“Be Safe. Drive Smart” is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX. It is a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.

TxDOT Paris District

July 18-24, 2021

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of July 19, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 71, Hopkins County: From FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews work on rehabilitating the roadway.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to FM 1567. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews work on rehabilitating the roadway.

TxDOT Atlanta District

July 18-24, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas State Line, widening the highway and reconstructing and widening the road. Eastbound traffic moved to the outside lanes.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, crews are replacing bridges.

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, replacing the bridge. Workers restrict all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone, with periodic closures during the day on Monday, July 19.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road underpass, demolishing bridge over interstate in preparation of replacement. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic.

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Workers restrict all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, crews install safety end treatments on culverts.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off-ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

SH 315 – From West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Bus. 271 to Mount Pleasant City Limits, repairing and resurfacing highway.