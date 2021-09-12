Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

Sept. 12 – Sept. 18, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, widening the highway and reconstructing and widening the road. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, crews are replacing bridges, and they are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, crews are replacing the bridge. They are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20.

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Southbound outside lane closed for repairs.

US 59 – From Cass County line to 2 miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

Panola County

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off-ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Lane closures, expect delays.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Bus. 271 to Mount Pleasant City Limits, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

Sept. 12 – Sept. 18, 2021

Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties during the week of Sept. 13, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 71, Hopkins County: From FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform striping operations.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 271 at Loop 286 interchange, Lamar County: Watch for lane and ramp closures while performed final work.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, you need to watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 911, Red River County: from BU 82K (Avery) to FM 44. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as workers perform final work.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line, you need to watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as workers perform final work.