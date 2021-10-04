Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

Oct. 3 – Oct. 9, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the Interstate.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, crews replace the bridge and restrict all traffic to one lane, with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, workers construct a highway with County Road 2120 the detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing a new bridge over the Interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Lane closures

US 59 – From Cass County line to 2 miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway

Panola County

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off-ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Lane closures, expect delays.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Bus. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway

TxDOT Paris District

Oct. 3 – Oct. 9, 2021

Watch for Bridge Work on CR 4712 in Hopkins County

PARIS — Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to replace a bridge on CR 4712 in Hopkins County begins Oct. 10.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 64 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $274,000.

The contractor will replace the bridge on CR 4712 at the Crooks Creek Tributary, officials said.

County Road 4712 will be closed at this location while this project is underway. The anticipated completion date of this project is mid-January 2022, officials said.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or call (903) 737-9213.

Bridge Projects Set to Begin in Early October

PARIS — Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that two bridge projects would begin on Oct. 5 in Delta and Lamar Counties.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 96 working days, weather permitting, to complete these projects valued at more than $499,000. The contractor anticipates setting barricades on Oct. 4.

The contractor will replace the bridge on CR 2130 at a Branch of Johns Creek in Delta County and perform erosion repair work at Roxton, Texas, at Cane Creek and 2nd Street.

Road closures will be present while both of these projects are underway. The anticipated completion date of these bridge projects is Spring 2022, officials said.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 19 at Loop 286: Northwest and Southwest ramps. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the ramps.

BU 82H (Lamar Ave.): from 12th Street Northeast to 3rd Street Northeast, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line, watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 71, Hopkins County: from FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform ditch grading operations.

SH 37, Franklin County: from elementary school to US 67, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install a sidewalk.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: from IH 30 to FM 1567. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.