Weekly Roadwork Report

DRUNK DRIVING KILLED 963 PEOPLE IN TEXAS LAST YEAR

TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign urges Texans to celebrate fall football season without driving under the influence.

AUSTIN– Football is a huge part of Texas culture, and with the new season upon us, TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. Statewide Impaired Driving Campaign is encouraging fans to celebrate responsibly by always finding a sober ride.

“Fall football is a time-honored tradition in our state, but one regrettable decision to drink and drive could turn game day into a jail time or a deadly crash,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. ”Whether fans are tailgating with friends or celebrating their team’s big win, we want everyone to enjoy the season responsibly.”

A person in Texas dies every nine hours and six minutes in a DUI-alcohol-related traffic crash. Last year, crashes killed 963 people in Texas and 2,114 seriously injured because someone chose to get behind the wheel while impaired. In the Atlanta District in 2020, there were 341 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes, resulting in 25 fatalities and 57 serious injuries.

Drinking and driving are 100-percent preventable and can have serious physical, emotional, and financial consequences that can last for years. Not only can a DWI hurt or kill someone, but it can also be expensive and cause legal hassles. It can create difficulty finding or keeping a job. It is shameful and embarrassing and can result in a loss of trust and regret. A DWI crash can devastate the lives of victims and survivors forever.

There are many sober ride options available. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use mass transit to ensure you don’t drive impaired.

Throughout the fall, TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets Campaign will conduct outreach events at college campuses across the state in conjunction with football season. These events will include a video exhibit featuring video testimonials of Texans who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor. You can find these powerful stories and drunk driving facts at www.facesofdrunkdriving.com.

The Drive Sober. No Regrets Campaign is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX. A broader social media and word-of-mouth effort encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

TxDOT Paris District

Oct. 10 – Oct. 16, 2021

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, you should watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line, you should watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 71, Hopkins County: from FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform ditch grading operations.

SH 37, Franklin County: from elementary school to US 67, you should watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install the sidewalk.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: from I-30 to FM 1567. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 154 to SH 19. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

TxDOT Atlanta District

Oct. 10 – Oct. 16, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the Interstate.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, crews are replacing the bridge, and workers are restricting all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, crews construct a highway with County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing a new bridge over Interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic, with possible lane closures on I-20.

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable, with daily lane closures

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic pushed to outside lanes in both directions.

US 59 – From Cass County line to 2 miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic in westbound lanes

Panola County

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. Westside on and off-ramps at US 59 and US 79 Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Lane closures, expect delays.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic in westbound lanes

SH 49 – From Bus. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic in eastbound lanes