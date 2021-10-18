Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

Oct 17 – Oct 23, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the Interstate.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement workers restrict all traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway and County Road 2120 is the detour.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road underpass, crews are constructing a new bridge over the Interstate. Lansing Switch Rois ad closed to through traffic, with possible lane closures on I-20.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic pushed to outside lanes in both directions.

US 59 – From Cass County line to 2 miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic.

Panola County

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. Westside on and off-ramps at US 59 and US 79 Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Lane closures, expect delays.

SH 149 – From US 79 to .8 miles south of SH 315. Road open, daily lane closures during the final phase.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

SH 49 – From Bus. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic.

TxDOT Atlanta District

Oct 17 – Oct 23, 2021

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation personnel and Texas AgriLife Extension will conduct a child seat safety inspection from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Wednesday (Oct 20) at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in Paris.

TxDOT and AgriLife representatives will be on hand to help parents evaluate their current child passenger car seats and other safety factors. We utilize face masks and social distancing at this event. The fairground address is 570 E. Center Street.

“Parents can come by with their vehicle, child, and car seat, and we will help them make sure their seat is safe and installed correctly,” said Monica Yates, TxDOT traffic funding specialist based in Paris. “We also need to know your child’s weight and height, so please bring that info with you.”

Those who plan to participate should call in advance to make an appointment, Yates said. You can reach her at (903) 737-9292. Texas AgriLife Extension agent Laura Graves is at (903) 737-2443.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, adults do not install nearly two out of three child passenger seats correctly. Common child safety seat errors include:

Installing the seat too loosely.

Putting the harness straps through the wrong slots.

Leaving harness straps too loose.

Positioning the chest clip incorrectly.

Using the wrong seat belt path.

Drivers should refer to their specific car seat manufacturer’s manual for instructions on installing a safety seat. The vehicle owner’s manual also includes information on the proper placement of car seats and good use of the seat belt or LATCH system.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for work zones as crews perform tree trimming/removal work and drainage structure improvements.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County from the Lamar County line to SH 37, you need to watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line, you need to watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 71, Hopkins County: from FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform ditch grading operations.

SH 37, Franklin County: from elementary school to US 67, you need to watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews install the sidewalk.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: from I-30 to FM 1567. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 154 to SH 19. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations.