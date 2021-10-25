Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

Oct. 24 – Oct. 30, 2021

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for work zones as crews perform tree trimming/removal work and drainage structure improvements.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, workers temporarily closed lanes and shoulders to improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

US 82, Red River County: drivers should watch for work zones from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 71, Hopkins County: from FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform ditch grading operations.

SH 37, Franklin County: from the elementary school to US 67, drivers should watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install the sidewalk.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: from I-30 to FM 1567. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.

TxDOT Atlanta District

Oct. 24 – Oct. 30, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement workers restrict traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway with a detour on County Road 2120

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. Possible lane closures on US 59 and I-20

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic pushed to outside lanes in both directions.

US 59 – From Cass County line to 2 miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

Panola County

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway and work crews shift traffic to inside lanes. Some entrance/exit ramps closed

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Lane closures, expect delays.

SH 149 – From US 79 to .8 miles south of SH 315. Road open, daily lane closures during the final phase

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

SH 49 – From Bus. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

CR 4550 – At Hart’s Creek, replacing the bridge. CR 4550 closed to through traffic.