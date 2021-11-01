Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

Nov 1 – Nov 6

AUSTIN – As pedestrian and bicyclist deaths continue to rise in Texas, newly awarded funding will help Texans get safer access to schools, work, public transit, and community destinations around the state.

During its Oct 28 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission approved more than $55 million for 41 projects across the state that will build sidewalks, shared-use paths, bike lanes, pedestrian bridges, and other safety features for people who walk and ride bicycles for transportation. The approval came after 2020 saw a 9% increase in pedestrian deaths and more than a 20% increase in bicyclist fatalities.

“We’re seeing a disturbing trend as more and more pedestrians and cyclists are dying on Texas roadways, and it’s been increasing for the past five years,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan said. “This funding will help improve safety for our more vulnerable users throughout the state – and go a long way in helping us achieve our goal of ending the streak of daily deaths.”

Last year, 731 people died in pedestrian-related crashes, an increase of 9% from 2019. Crashes involving bicyclists claimed the lives of 82 people, up from 68 deaths the previous year.

Unless we have a deathless day on our roadways within the next week, Nov 7 will mark 21 straight years of daily deaths on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX is a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

This federal funding primarily comes from the Transportation Alternatives program, with a small amount from the Safe Routes to Schools program. It is for cities and counties across the state with a population under 200,000 who were competitive for projects.

The Transportation Alternatives program supports local projects that enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety for people of all ages and levels of ability. These projects also provide access to multimodal options and connect important community destinations like schools, jobs, downtowns, commercial areas, and medical facilities.

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement has traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, crews construct a highway and use County Road 2120 as a detour.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Workers closed Lansing Switch Road to through traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. Possible lane closures on US 59 and I-20

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic pushed to outside lanes in both directions.

US 59 – From Cass County line to 2 miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From BU 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East, rehabilitating highway. Traffic shifted to outside lanes on US & BU 59. Loop EB exit ramp closed, WB entrance ramp open.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County line, rehabilitating highway. Daily lane closures, expect delays.

SH 149 – From US 79 to .8 miles south of SH 315. Road open, some lane closures during the final phase

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

SH 49 – From Bus. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

CR 4550 – At Hart’s Creek, replacing the bridge. CR 4550 closed to through traffic.

TxDOT Paris District

Nov 1 – Nov 6

Pavement Project Begins Nov 4 on SH 37 in Red River County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a pavement resurfacing project along a portion of State Highway 37 in Red River County would begin Nov 4.

Contractor R.K. Hall LLC was granted 223 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $7.7 million. TxDOT officials expect the project to be complete in fall 2022.

Contractor crews will install barricades for this project on Nov 1. The work will occur from State Highway 37 and US 82 northward, approximately 17 miles to the Texas-Oklahoma state line. The contractor anticipates starting work at SH 37 and US 82 in Clarksville and working north to the state line, officials said.

The contractor will resurface the pavement on this roadway and upgrade the metal-beam guard fence and bridge railings. This work will require the use of temporary, occasional daytime lane closures and vehicle width restrictions while the project is underway, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: drivers should watch for temporary lane closures from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for work zones as crews perform tree trimming/removal work and drainage structure improvements.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, drivers should watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

US 82, Red River County: drivers should watch for work zones from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform the final work.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 71, Hopkins County: from FM 3236 to Sulphur Bluff. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform ditch grading operations.

SH 37, Franklin County: from the elementary school to US 67, drivers should watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install the sidewalk.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: from I-30 to FM 1567. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.