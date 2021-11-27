Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

Nov. 28 – Dec. 4, 2021

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: drivers should watch for temporary lane closures from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for work zones as crews perform tree trimming and removal work and drainage structure improvements.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, drivers should watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

US 82, Red River County: drivers should watch for work zones from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line and drive safely through construction areas as workers perform final work.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures.

FM 79, Lamar County from 0.6 miles Northeast of State Loop 286 to 0.8 miles Northeast of State Loop 286, drivers should watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews complete cross structure work.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 37, Franklin County: from the elementary school to US 67, drivers should watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install the sidewalk.

TxDOT Atlanta District

Nov. 28 – Dec. 4, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway with County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. Possible lane closures on US 59 and I-20

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic pushed to outside lanes in both directions.

US 59 – From Cass County line to 2 miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East, rehabilitating highway. Traffic shifted to outside lanes on US 59 & BU 59. Loop EB exit ramp closed, WB entrance ramp open

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County line, rehabilitating highway. Daily lane closures, expect delays.

SH 149 – From US 79 to .8 miles south of SH 315. Some lane closures during the final phase

Titus County