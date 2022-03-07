Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

March 6 – March 12, 2022

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line, watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform the final work.

Loop 286, Lamar County: FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 82 West around the North Loop to US 271 South interchange, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews perform complete depth concrete repairs during overnight and daytime hours.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 37, Franklin County: from the elementary school to US 67, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install the sidewalk.

TxDOT Atlanta District

March 6 – March 12, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, with County Road 2120 detoured

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate, with Lansing Switch Road closed to through traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Possible lane closures

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Lane closures, expect delays

US 59 – From Cass County line to 2 miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East, rehabilitating highway. Traffic detoured to ramps on eastbound/westbound Loop 59/79. Business 59 open to traffic

US 79 — From SH 149 to Rusk County line, rehabilitating highway

SH 149 – From US 79 to .8 miles south of SH 315. Lane closures are possible during the final phase

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road. One-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief. Replacing bridges

Upshur County