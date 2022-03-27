Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

March 27 – April 2, 2022

FATALITIES ON EAST TEXAS ROADWAYS ON THE RISE

TxDOT officials appeal to drivers to slow down, pay attention.

ATLANTA – Fatalities due to vehicle crashes across the Atlanta District have been steadily rising over the past few years, and officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) sound the alarm to drivers about this disturbing trend.

“In 2021, there were 135 people killed in crashes across our nine-county district,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Operations Rebecca Wells. “That number is up from 119 vehicle fatalities in 2020 and 78 vehicle fatalities in our area in 2019.” “What’s also very alarming,” Wells said, “is that in 2020, our district led the state in the number of roadway deaths per vehicle miles traveled.”

Speed is among the top contributing factors for fatal crashes in this area. “Drivers are running red lights, they’re driving way too fast on roads that cannot accommodate those speeds, and drivers are distracted and not wearing seat belts,” Wells said. “Drivers need to pay attention, buckle up, and slow down a habit. It is something they can do every day to ensure that everyone gets home safely.”

TxDOT’s Atlanta District includes Bowie, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur Counties.

Last November, Texas marked 21 years of daily deaths on our roadways, with more than 75,000 lives lost to preventable, fatal crashes. TxDOT officials want everyone to do their part to #EndTheStreakTX. That includes encouraging others to make safer decisions behind the wheel through this social media and word-of-mouth effort to end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roads.

“We all want our loved ones to come home at the end of each day,” said Atlanta District Engineer Buddy Williams. “Be the driver you want your child, your parents, or other loved one driving next to on the highway.”

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

I-30 – At Exit 207/Spur 594 westbound, ramp rehabilitation. Exit ramp to be closed. I-30 westbound lanes in this area restricted to one lane

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway with County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repair. Various daytime lane closures, expect delays.

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate, with Lansing Switch Road closed to through traffic, and possible lane closures on I-20.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Daytime lane closures, expect delays.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Lane closures, expect delays

US 59 – From Cass County line to 2 miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East, rehabilitating highway. Traffic detoured to ramps on eastbound/westbound Loop 59/79. Business 59 open to traffic

US 79 — From SH 149 to Rusk County line, rehabilitating highway

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road. One-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief. Replacing bridges

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing highway. Lane closures

TxDOT Paris District

March 27 – April 2, 2022

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line, watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas while crews perform final work.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 37, Franklin County: from the elementary school to US 67, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install the sidewalk.