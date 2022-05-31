Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

May 29 – June 4, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit ramp closed. I-30 westbound lanes in this area restricted to one lane

I-30 – Eastbound between US 259 and New Boston, drainage upgrades. Traffic is limited to one lane.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane, with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

FM 2240/Moore’s Lane – From FM 559/Richmond Rd to FM 1397/Summerhill Rd, resurfacing the road, with traffic limited to one lane during nightly operations.

SH 93/Summerhill Rd. – From US 67 to I-30, resurfacing the road. Lane closures during nightly operations

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, with County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repair. Various daytime lane closures. Expect delays

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Daytime lane closures, expect delays.

CR 2116 – At Haggerty Creek, replacing the bridge that crews have closed to through traffic.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway, possible lane closures

CR 3306 – At Mill Creek, replacing the bridge. Bridge closed to through traffic.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East, rehabilitating highway. US 79 traffic shifted to NB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop SB exit ramp, and they have closed the NB entrance ramp.

CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge. Bridge closed to through traffic.

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road. One-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief. Replacing bridges

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing highway. Traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

TxDOT Paris District

May 29 – June 4, 2022

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line, watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas while crews perform the final work.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

SH 37, Franklin County: from the elementary school to US 67, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install the sidewalk.

IH 30, Hopkins County: from Loop 301 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews begin surfacing operations.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews upgrade cross drainage structures.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: from IH 30 to FM 1567. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews perform surfacing operations.