Weekly Roadwork Report

SAFETY LIGHTING TO BE INSTALLED AT AREA HIGHWAY INTERSECTIONS

Nine intersections to receive improved lighting systems

ATLANTA ­– Plans for nine highway intersections in Northeast Texas to receive new safety lighting systems were approved in June by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“Crews will install nighttime lighting systems at the intersections that will have energy-efficient LED lighting and better illuminate the roadways,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Transportation Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “Data from the Federal Highway Administration shows that lighting is a proven safety improvement. Lighting at intersections can reduce nighttime crashes up to 38 percent,” Wells added.

Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc. of Dike, TX, was awarded the contract for the safety lighting projects with a bid of $587,345.

Wells said that work should begin this fall and take about nine months to complete.

Intersections scheduled for lighting additions are:

In Bowie County: US 259 at FM 1701

In Bowie County: FM 561 at FM 990

In Bowie County: FM 2149 at FM 3098

In Harrison County: US 80 at Tom Brown Pkwy

In Harrison County: FM 450 at FM 726

In Morris County: US 259 at FM 130

In Panola County: US 79 at FM 9

In Panola County: FM 123 at FM 31

In Upshur County: SH 154 at FM 49



Watch for Intersection Changes at FM 69 and SH 11 in Como

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials say that work to create a four-way stop at FM 69 and State Highway 11 in Como, in Hopkins County, starts Wednesday, July 6.

TxDOT will place stop signs necessary to convert this intersection to a four-way stop in all directions, and warning signs and message boards are in place.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays and avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

I-30 FRONTAGE ROAD WORK, FM 989 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT APPROVED FOR BOWIE COUNTY

ATLANTA ­– Plans to construct one-way frontage roads along Interstate 30 from FM 3419 to FM 989/Kings Highway were approved in June by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Plans also include replacing and widening the FM 989 bridge over Interstate 30 and widening FM 989 from I-30 north frontage road to Gibson Lane.

“This project will reconstruct existing frontage roads and fill in gaps in the frontage road system to accommodate conversion from two-way to one-way operations between FM 3419 and FM 989,” said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. “A turnaround bridge will also be constructed on the east side of the FM 3419 bridge over I-30, west of the Texarkana city limits.”

The new FM 989 bridge over I-30 will be widened and meet new vertical clearance requirements of 18.5 feet. Currently, the bridge clearance is over 16 feet. “The new road will be a five-lane section consisting of one 12-foot-wide inside lane in each direction, one 14-foot-wide outside shared-use lane in each direction, and a 16-foot flush median,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Director of Construction Kimberly Garner. “The shared-use lane will accommodate both motorists and cyclists. For pedestrians, we will have six-foot-wide sidewalks on each side,” Garner said. Crews will widen the FM 989 roadway from I-30 north frontage road to Gibson Lane from two to four lanes. In addition, they will build another turnaround at the FM 989 bridge. “The east side turnaround over I-30 at FM 989 will remain in place, and a west side turnaround will be constructed,” Garner said.

Longview Bridge & Road, LTD. of Longview received the contract with a bid of $58,800,539.

The project should begin in August and take about three years to complete.

Here is a link to a map of this project.

This project is one of the multiple projects on the I-30 corridor in Bowie County.

TxDOT Paris District

June 26 – July 2, 2022

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 37, Franklin County: from the elementary school to US 67, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install the sidewalk.

IH 30, Hopkins County: from Loop 301 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews begin surfacing operations.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71, watch for lane closures and short delays as crews upgrade cross drainage structures.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: from IH 30 to FM 1567, watch for lane closures and short delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

TxDOT Atlanta District

June 26 – July 2, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound lanes restricted to one lane.

I-30 – Eastbound from US 259, drainage upgrades, with traffic limited to one lane.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway. County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Various daytime lane closures. Expect delays

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Daytime lane closures, expect delays.

CR 2116 – At Haggerty Creek, crews are replacing the bridge closed to traffic.

US 59 – FM 1186 to Panola County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Rd. Construct pedestrian ramps & shared-use paths. Daytime lane closures

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway

CR 3306 – At Mill Creek, replacing the bridge. Bridge closed to through traffic.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – Rehabilitating highway from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East. US 79 traffic shifted to NB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop SB exit ramp & NB entrance ramp are closed.

CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge that is closed to traffic.

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road. One-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief. Replacing bridges

Upshur County