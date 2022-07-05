Weekly Roadwork Report

July 3 – July 9, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, and crews restrict traffic to one lane westbound.

I-30 – Eastbound from US 259, drainage upgrades. Traffic is limited to one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges