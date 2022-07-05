Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
July 3 – July 9, 2022
Bowie County
- I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.
- I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, and crews restrict traffic to one lane westbound.
- I-30 – Eastbound from US 259, drainage upgrades. Traffic is limited to one lane in some areas.
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
- SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement and crews restrict traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.
Camp County
- SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway. County Road 2120 detoured.
Cass County
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
- US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic
Harrison County
- I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
- I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Various daytime lane closures. Expect delays
- I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20
- SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic
- US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Daytime lane closures, expect delays.
- CR 2116 – At Haggerty Creek, replacing the bridge and crews closed the bridge to traffic.
- US 59 – FM 1186 to Panola County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures
- Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Rd. Construct pedestrian ramps & shared-use paths. Daytime lane closures
Marion County
- US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway
- CR 3306 – At Mill Creek, replacing the bridge. Crews closed the bridge to traffic.
Morris County
- SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway
Panola County
- US 59 (Loop) – Rehabilitating highway from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East. US 79 traffic shifted to SB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop NB entrance ramp closed.
- CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge. Crews closed the bridge to traffic.
- US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures
Titus County
- SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway
- SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road. One-lane, two-way traffic
- US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief. Replacing bridges
Upshur County
- US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing highway. Traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
TxDOT Paris District
July 3 – July 9, 2022
Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties
Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.
- SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.
- US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.
- FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.
- FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.
- FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures.
- FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.
- CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.
Hopkins, Franklin Counties
Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.
- IH 30, Hopkins County: from Loop 301 to Franklin County Line, watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews begin surfacing operations.
- FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71, watch for lane closures and short delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.