cypress basin hospice

Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

July 3 – July 9, 2022

 Bowie County 

  • I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.
  • I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, and crews restrict traffic to one lane westbound. 
  • I-30 – Eastbound from US 259, drainage upgrades. Traffic is limited to one lane in some areas.
  • SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
  • SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement and crews restrict traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

 Camp County 

  • SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway. County Road 2120 detoured.

  Cass County

  • SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges 
  • US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

  Harrison County 

  • I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
  • I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Various daytime lane closures. Expect delays
  • I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20 
  • SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic
  • US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Daytime lane closures, expect delays.
  • CR 2116 – At Haggerty Creek, replacing the bridge and crews closed the bridge to traffic.
  • US 59 – FM 1186 to Panola County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures 
  • Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Rd. Construct pedestrian ramps & shared-use paths. Daytime lane closures

 Marion County 

  • US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway
  • CR 3306 – At Mill Creek, replacing the bridge. Crews closed the bridge to traffic.

  Morris County 

  • SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway

  Panola County 

  • US 59 (Loop) – Rehabilitating highway from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East. US 79 traffic shifted to SB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop NB entrance ramp closed.
  • CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge. Crews closed the bridge to traffic.
  • US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

 Titus County

  •  SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway
  • SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road. One-lane, two-way traffic
  • US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief. Replacing bridges 

  Upshur County 

  • US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing highway. Traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

TxDOT Paris District

July 3 – July 9, 2022

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

  • SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.
  • US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.
  • FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
  • FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.
  • FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.
  • FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
  • Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures.
  • FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
  • FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
  • CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.
  • CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

  • IH 30, Hopkins County: from Loop 301 to Franklin County Line, watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews begin surfacing operations.
  • FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71, watch for lane closures and short delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.

