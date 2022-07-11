Weekly Roadwork Report 

TxDOT SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT ON STATE’S 10-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN

The public invited to comment on transportation projects

AUSTIN – TxDOT is seeking public input on the draft 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), the state’s 10-year transportation plan. The UTP guides the development of projects around Texas to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity, and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. In addition to highway projects, the UTP handles public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, freight and international trade, and bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

“The Unified Transportation Program is TxDOT’s road map to developing projects across the state,” said Executive Director Marc Williams. “It is important to work with our transportation partners and hear from the public to guide transportation improvements that address congestion and enhance safety across our state.”

The public comment period for the draft 2023 UTP begins Friday, July 8, 2022, and ends Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at 4 p.m. (CST). UTP has various methods to post comments to the UTP Public Involvement webpage. In addition, the presentations and recordings for the previous public meeting and hearing will be available for viewing on the UTP Public Involvement webpage.

TxDOT works with its transportation partners to identify projects for UTP to include. Public comments and feedback are also critical in developing the plan. Available in English and Spanish, the UTP Fact Sheet can be found on the same TxDOT.gov webpage and provides an overview of the program. The Texas Transportation Commission approves the UTP by Texas state law every August during the commission meeting and publishes the approved UTP on TxDOT.gov.

TxDOT Paris District

July 10 – July 16, 2022

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties for the week starting July 11, 2022. These schedules change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists should remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

IH 30, Hopkins County: from Loop 301 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews begin surfacing operations.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing Bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing Bridge.

TxDOT Atlanta District

July 10 – July 16, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed. Westbound lanes are one lane.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 44, drainage upgrades. Traffic is limited to one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, with County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the Bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes. I-20 lane closures for Sunday night, 7/10

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Various daytime lane closures. Expect delays

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the Bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Daytime lane closures, expect delays.

CR 2116 – At Haggerty Creek, replacing the Bridge with the Bridge closed to traffic.

US 59 – FM 1186 to Panola County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Rd. Construct pedestrian ramps & shared-use paths. Daytime lane closures

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway

CR 3306 – At Mill Creek, replacing Bridge, closed it to traffic.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – Rehabilitating highway from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East. US 79 traffic shifted to SB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop NB entrance ramp closed.

CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing Bridge, closing it to traffic.

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road. One-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief. Replacing bridges

