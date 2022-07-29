Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

July 24 – July 30, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed with one lane Westbound.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 990, drainage upgrades. Traffic is limited to one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement restricts traffic to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, with County Road 2120 detoured.

FM 557 – From Pittsburg city limits to Upshur County line. Resurfacing road.

FM 557 – From US 271 to E. Pittsburg city limits. Resurfacing road

SH 11 – From FM 557 to E. Pittsburg city limits. Resurfacing road

FM 556 – From Pittsburg city limits to FM 1519. Resurfacing road

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

SH 77 – From 3.2 miles west of SH 8 to 0.3 miles west of FM 994. Resurfacing road

FM 161 – From Morris County line to FM 130. Resurfacing road

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge with US 59, traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Various daytime lane closures; expect delays.

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate, closing Lansing Switch Road to through traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Daytime lane closures.

CR 2116 – At Haggerty Creek, replacing the bridge, closing traffic

Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Rd. Construct pedestrian ramps & shared use path. Daytime lane closures

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Daily lane closures

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway.

CR 3306 – At Mill Creek, replacing the bridge and closing traffic

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway

US 259 – From FM 338 to US 67. Resurfacing road

US 259 – Lone Star N. city limits to SH 11. Resurfacing road

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – Rehabilitating highway from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East. US 79 traffic shifted to SB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop NB entrance ramp closed.

CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge closing traffic

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road. One-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief. Replacing bridges

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing highway. Traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

US 259 – From Meddlin Creek to .5 miles south of FM 450, resurfacing highway.

FM 557 – From Camp County line to US 259, resurfacing highway

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

IH 30, Hopkins County: from Loop 301 to Franklin County Line, watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews begin surfacing operations.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71, watch for lane closures and short delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.