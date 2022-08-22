Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT AWARDED MILLIONS FOR NORTHEAST TEXAS TRAIL

Funding will help build a statewide network for bicyclists and pedestrians.

ATLANTA ­– Texas is taking another step forward in providing safe, long-distance travel options for bicyclists and pedestrians after TxDOT received $25 million in federal funds to expand two trail corridors in Northeast Texas and El Paso. Both trails are components of the state’s envisioned Bicycle Tourism Trails network.

The United States Department of Transportation has awarded TxDOT a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to continue expanding and developing transportation networks across the state that support economic development and tourism.

The funding will help build and expand two trail corridors in Northeast Texas and the El Paso area.

Much of the funding will complete a 130-mile rail trail that connects seven counties northeast of Dallas. The Northeast Texas Trail is a former rail corridor that stretches 130 miles from Farmersville to New Boston. The Paso del Norte Trail stretches 68 miles in El Paso County, promotes active transportation, and highlights the history and culture of the region. The funded segment of the Paso del Norte trail directly connects two historic missions.

“Access to safe and efficient infrastructure is critical for Texas,” Sen. John Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement and look forward to seeing this investment’s positive impact across the Lone Star State.”

“These are significant steps on a long journey to constructing a statewide bicycle tourism trail network,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Robert “Robie” Vaughn said. “We are very excited to receive this award to help make these corridors safer and easier for cyclists, runners, walkers, and anyone else who uses these trails.”

The money will:

Repair and build new bridges.

Build new bike lanes, sidewalks, and shared use paths with accessible ramps.

Clear and upgrade trail surfaces.

Install trail amenities and traffic control devices such as lighting, lane markings, and beacons.

Add and improve landscaping.

TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation.

For information on the “Northeast Texas Trail System,” visit netexastrail.org.

TxDOT Paris District

August 21 – August 27, 2022

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, in Red River County, from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures and complete road closure with a signed detour route while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.

TxDOT Atlanta District

August 21 – August 27, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound lanes restricted to one lane.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 990, drainage upgrades. Traffic is one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement. Traffic is one lane, with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough, signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate, with Lansing Switch Road closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Daytime lane closures

CR 2116 – At Haggerty Creek, replacing the bridge that is closed to traffic

Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Road, constructing pedestrian ramps & shared use path. Daytime lane closures

US 80 – At Industrial Drive, median construction at the railroad crossing, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction

Marion County

CR 3306 – At Mill Creek, replacing the bridge closed to traffic.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – Rehabilitating highway from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East. US 79 traffic shifted to SB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop NB entrance ramp closed.

CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge that is closed to traffic

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

US 59 – From FM 999 to Shelby County line. Resurfacing road

FM 1970 – From SH 315 to FM 2260. Resurfacing road

FM 1251 – From FM 124 to Rusk County line. Resurfacing road

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road, one-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

Upshur County