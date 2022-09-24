Weekly Roadwork Report

ATLANTA – Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has scheduled a portion of US 80 in Upshur County to be resurfaced soon, according to plans approved in September.

“The project will extend from the Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155, an area covering almost three miles,” said Mount Pleasant Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.

Madden Contracting Company, LLC of Minden, was awarded the contract with a bid of $6,277,174.

Weather permitting, work should begin in April 2023 and take about 11 months to complete, Starkes said.

ATLANTA – TxDOT scheduled a portion of US 271 in Titus and Camp Counties to be resurfaced soon, according to plans approved in September.

“The project will extend from FM 3417 in Titus County to State Loop 179 in Camp County, an area covering 5.5 miles,” said Mount Pleasant Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.

R.K. Hall, LLC of Paris, was awarded the contract with a bid of $5,186,944.

TxDOT expects the work to begin in early 2023. Once underway, the project should take about five months to complete, weather permitting.

ATLANTA – Crews will soon install a median cable barrier along three sections of roadway in Harrison, Morris, and Titus Counties, according to plans approved in September by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“This safety project will place almost ten more miles of cable barriers on our area roadways,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Operations Rebecca Wells. “Cable barriers consist of several strands of high-tension cable and catch vehicles in the median before they cross over into oncoming traffic,” she said.

Sections of roadway scheduled to receive cable median barriers are:

US 80 in Harrison County from SL 281 to Tom Brown Parkway – 5.5 miles

SH 11 in Morris County from 0.7 miles east of US 259 to 3.4 miles east of US 259 – 2.7 miles

US 271 in Titus County from 1 mile south of SH 49 to 1 mile west of Business 271 – 1.7 miles

Massana Construction Inc. of Tyrone, GA, receives the project with a low bid of $1,862,982.

TxDOT expects the work to begin in early 2023. Once underway, the project should take about ten months to complete, weather permitting.

TxDOT Atlanta District

Sep 25 – Oct 1, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with Westbound lanes restricted to one lane.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 560, drainage upgrades, with traffic limited to one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane and signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, with County Road 2120 detoured

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough, signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate, with Lansing Switch Road closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway, with daytime lane closures.

Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Road, constructing pedestrian ramps & shared use path. Daytime lane closures

US 80 – At Industrial Drive, median construction at the railroad crossing, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – Rehabilitating highway from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East. US 79 traffic shifted to SB lanes at US 59 Loop, and US 59 Loop NB exit ramp is closed.

CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge closed to traffic.

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Titus County

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway, one-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing the road, traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

US 259 – From Meddlin Creek to .5 miles south of FM 450, resurfacing the road.

Editor’s note: This is a planned work schedule for the dates noted above. Weather conditions and unforeseen problems can cause delays or cancelation of work. For more information about construction projects, contact Heather Deaton, Public Information Officer, TxDOT Atlanta District, 903-799-1306, Heather.Deaton@TxDot.gov.

TxDOT Paris District

Sep 25 – Oct 1, 2022

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: At the Collegiate Drive intersection and the westbound FM 195 exit ramp, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

FM 64, Delta County: Watch for temporary lane closures from FM 128 to SH 1532 while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek, watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek, be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71, watch for lane closures and short delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.