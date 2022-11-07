Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

November 6 – November 12, 2022

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to place sidewalks along a portion of US 271, North Main Street in Paris, is slated to begin in late November.

The contractor, Ti-Zack Concrete, was awarded 121 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.4 million. The contractor anticipates setting project barricades on November 28, 2002, and starting work soon after. The target completion date for this project is August 31, 2023.

The contractor will install sidewalks along US 271, North Main Street, from Sante Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue. As a result, officials said this project might require occasional temporary lane closures.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to follow a detour route around this area and avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Imagine the headlines if a natural disaster wipes out the population of Harlingen, Pflugerville, or North Richland Hills, like a flood, hurricane, tornado, or terrorist attack. Or that 18 airplanes crashed in Texas, with no survivors, every year for the last 22 years. We would all be horrified at such an incomprehensible loss of life. And yet, since November 7, 2000—the previous deathless day on Texas roadways—we have lost close to the population of those cities, and all those airplanes crashes to traffic fatalities—more than 79,000 people.

An average of 3,700 mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, children, and loved ones have been needlessly taken from their families every year. Last year, just under 4,500 loved ones died on our roads. Half of those fatalities were caused by driving at unsafe speeds or not wearing a seatbelt. If drivers made different decisions, more than half of those who died last year would be alive today. We know from crash reports that the vast majority of traffic fatalities occur by reckless behavior, such as driving at an unsafe speed, distracted driving, not wearing a seatbelt, or driving drunk or high. That’s why it’s so essential we each take responsibility to encourage those we love—including ourselves—to be better when behind the wheel.

The good news is that we can choose to be better drivers. We can take personal responsibility when we get behind the wheel. It’s easy to think of other cars on the road as just machines getting in your way, but every one of them carries one or more people with hopes and dreams and family and friends—people with real, precious lives and someone that will miss them waiting for them at home—just like you and me.

It’s simple to take action. TxDOT takes this shared responsibility seriously. But, while we work on engineering our roads to be forgiving of driver error, we need your help. Don’t drink and drive, and put away your cell phone. Buckle up. Drive the speed limit or lower when conditions require it. Obey traffic laws. These simple measures can save lives. Maybe even yours.

Like many of TxDOT’s other safety and educational campaigns, #EndTheStreakTX calls on personal responsibility to prevent needless tragedy. So we’re asking all Texans to help us end this streak of daily deaths by posting their pledge on social media along with the hashtag #EndTheStreakTX.

Everyone you know—your family, friends, coworkers—and all of your neighbors and fellow Texans are at risk every time we drive, especially if you choose to go carelessly. Be responsible. Be an example to your kids. Be the driver you want next to you, in front of you, or behind you on the roadway. You can help end this daily death streak on our roads. Together we can #EndTheStreakTX.

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: at the US 271 North overpass. Watch for road closures during overnight hours while crews perform bridge maintenance on the railroad bridge overpass. A signed detour route will direct traffic around this work site.

Loop 286, Lamar County: At Collegiate Drive intersection and the westbound FM 195 exit ramp. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews place pavement markings on the roadway.

TxDOT Atlanta District

November 6 – November 12, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound lanes restricted to one lane.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253, drainage upgrades, with traffic limited to one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane and signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, County Road 2120 detoured

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough, signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge with US 59, traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

I-20 – Bridge maintenance. Lane closures on the north frontage road at Mason Creek

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is open to traffic.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Road, constructing pedestrian ramps & shared use path

US 80 – At Industrial Drive, median construction at the railroad crossing, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Daily lane closures

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – Rehabilitating highway from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East. US 79 traffic shifted to SB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop NB exit ramp closed.

CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge closed to traffic.

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Titus County

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway, one-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

Upshur County