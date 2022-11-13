Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Reaching Out To Motorists At Event On Monday To Mark National Seat Belt Day.

Statistics show seat belt usage in fatal crashes in NE Texas is at a low

WHEN:

Monday, November 14, 2022, from 10:00 am until noon

WHERE:

Texarkana Travel Information Center, 1200 W. I-30, Texarkana

WHY:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) wants to drive home the importance of buckling up amid startling seat belt statistics in NE Texas. So, TxDOT’s rollover simulator and the public information officer will be on-site to discuss what motorists can do to help end 22 years of daily deaths on Texas roads.

ATLANTA — Texas recently marked 22 years of daily deaths on its roads, and statistics show that seat belt use in northeast Texas fatal crashes is at a low. Yet, half of those killed didn’t buckle up in our region’s first half of 2022.

We hope you’ll stop by and help us spread the word about this disturbing trend in our area and #EndTheStreakTX – TxDOT’s campaign to help end the streak of daily deaths that have plagued our state for over 22 years.

TxDOT Atlanta District

November 13 – November 19, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound lanes restricted to one lane.

I-30 – Eastbound drainage upgrades, with traffic limited to one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane, with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, with County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough, signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge with US 59’s traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

I-20 – Bridge maintenance. Lane closures on the north frontage road at Mason Creek.

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate, and Lansing Switch Road is open to traffic.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights control one-way traffic.

Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Road, constructing pedestrian ramps & shared use path

US 80 – At Industrial Drive, median construction at the railroad crossing, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Daily lane closures

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – Rehabilitating highway from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East. US 79 traffic shifted to SB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop NB exit ramp closed.

CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge closed to traffic.

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Titus County

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway, one-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing the road.

US 259 – From Meddlin Creek to .5 miles south of FM 450, resurfacing the road.

TxDOT Paris District

November 13 – November 19, 2022

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: At Collegiate Drive intersection and the westbound FM 195 exit ramp. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71, watch for lane closures and short delays as crews place pavement markings on the roadway.