Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

Nov 20 – Nov 26

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: At Collegiate Drive intersection and the westbound FM 195 exit ramp. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to 0.25 Miles North of Stone Avenue. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.

FM 411, FM 1159, FM 1699, FM 2283, US 82, and US 37, Red River County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews remove debris from recent storm damage.

FM 1499, FM 906, FM 2820, FM 79, FM 1510, US 271 North, and FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews remove debris from recent storm damage.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews place pavement markings on the roadway.

TxDOT Atlanta District

Nov 20 – Nov 26

Drunk Drivers Cause 23% of All Holiday Traffic Deaths .

TxDOT urges Texans to find a sober ride this holiday season.

ATLANTA – As people celebrate the holidays with friends and family, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) wants everyone to remember always to find a sober ride.

In TxDOT’s Atlanta District last year, 330 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes resulted in the deaths of 21 people and the severe injury of 51 others. From Dec 1, 2021, through Jan 1, 2022, the area saw 28 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes resulting in one death and five serious injuries.

The Atlanta District covers Bowie, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur Counties.

In Texarkana last year, 48 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes resulted in six serious injuries. There were four DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in December.

“Drunk driving crashes are a hundred percent preventable,” said Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells. “Making the decision to not drink and drive can save someone’s life. If you do drink, make a plan that does not include you getting behind the wheel. Ridesharing is a great option and much less expensive than the consequences of driving drunk.”

Across Texas last year, there were 48,641 traffic crashes during the holiday season—Dec 1, 2021, through Jan 1, 2022—which resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries. Almost a quarter of those deaths—23%— were DUI-alcohol-related, with 98 people killed and 236 seriously injured in drunk driving crashes.

“With everything going on in the world these past few years, we want everyone to celebrate this joyous time of year without the tragic consequences of drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Get together with family and friends and have a great time, but please find an alternative way home if you choose to drink. You have many options available.”

You can easily prevent drunk driving crashes, yet they can have serious physical, emotional, and financial consequences lasting for years. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely if you decide to drink.

To encourage everyone to enjoy the holidays without drinking and driving, TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. The campaign will launch new PSAs on TV, radio, billboards, social media and at bars, restaurants, and convenience stores statewide.

A series of events will also take place across the state with video testimonials from Texans affected by drunk drivers. These stories feature people sharing in their own words how they deal with the consequences of drunk driving—either as an offender or survivor. The videos, plus tips on finding a sober ride, can be found at SoberRides.org.

The “Drive Sober – No Regrets” campaign is a crucial component of #EndTheStreakTX. It is a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

Nov 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound traffic restricted to one lane.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, County Road 2120 detoured

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough, signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

I-20 – Bridge maintenance. Lane closures on the north frontage road at Mason Creek

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate, with traffic open on Lansing Switch Road.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

US 80 – At Industrial Drive, median construction at the railroad crossing, with traffic reduced to one lane.

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Roadways open

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59. Widening road

Titus County

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway, one-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

Upshur County