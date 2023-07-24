Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

Jul 16 – Jul 22

Sherman Area

Fannin, Grayson Counties

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway), watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main lanes, bridges, and retaining walls. Watch for lane closures between FM 1417 and SH 91 on the frontage roads. Work crews have set up a reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 main lanes on main lanes for this construction project.

Mainlane traffic has been switched from the old main lanes to the existing frontage roads to allow for the construction of the new main lanes and bridges between South Travis Street and Center Street. During this operation, northbound US 75 mainlane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of South Travis Street and transition back to the existing main lanes at Middleton Street. Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of Park Avenue and transition back to existing main lanes about one-half mile north of South Travis Street. This operation will allow for the reconstruction of the proposed US 75 main lanes and bridges at Post Oak Creek. During this phase, they will reduce the US 75 frontage road traffic to a single travel lane while US 75 primary lane traffic will maintain two travel lanes. Concrete barriers will separate the main highway and frontage road traffic.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Park Avenue under US 75 are closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to allow for the construction of the new overpass at Park Avenue. To detour, eastbound Park Avenue traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on South Travis Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue.

The eastbound entrance ramp to US 82 at the US 75 intersection is closed to traffic. This ramp is the entrance ramp to eastbound US 82 at US 75. This closure is needed to complete the construction of the US 82 eastbound frontage road and new entrance ramp. Motorists should use the eastbound frontage road, continue east through the Loy Lake intersection, and use the eastbound entrance ramp from Loy Lake Road to access US 82.

Lamar Street and Houston Street under US 75 are closed to through traffic, with detour signs in place to guide motorists around these intersections.

Eastbound Lamar Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to eastbound Lamar Street. You can see a video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/5LrCpdOA8OQ

Westbound Houston Street traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Washington Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to westbound Houston Street. You can see a video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/7jCatnI3Oq4

These switches will allow crews to reconstruct the proposed US 75 main lanes and the bridge over Lamar and Houston Streets. Work Crews have reduced the US 75 northbound frontage road traffic to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for northbound US 75 mainlane traffic. A concrete barrier separates the northbound frontage road and mainlane traffic. You can see a video animation of this alignment at the following link. https://youtu.be/y_uO0UmpCzk

For southbound US 75, work crews have reduced the frontage road traffic to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for southbound US 75 mainlane traffic. A concrete barrier separates the southbound frontage road and mainlane traffic. You can see a video animation of this alignment at the following link. https://youtu.be/k2EG2W9rFJY

US 75, Grayson County: at the US 82 intersection. Watch for shoulder closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between South Loy Lake Road and Lamberth Street as crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the eastbound and westbound US 82 main lanes between FM 131 and Loy Lake Road while crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for lane closures and lane shifts for the frontage roads at the US 75 and US 82 intersections as crews work on constructing new frontage road lanes.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews construct the new roadway pavement. The ultimate roadway will be a four-lane divided section with turn lanes. Work crews have reduced this construction project’s speed limit to 45 mph.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Main Street in Van Alstyne to SH 160. Work on the rehabilitation project is expected to begin on Jul 31. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 289, Grayson County: in Gunter from near Sharp Road to the Collin County line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill and overlay the travel lanes. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

US 75 southbound frontage road, Grayson County: in Sherman at the Choctaw Creek Bridge. Watch for daily shoulder closures and occasional daytime lane closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.

The annual seal coat contract to place a chip and seal treatment on the roadways in Grayson County has begun. The following roads will receive a seal coat: FM 121 from US 377 to SH 289; SH 289 from FM 120 to SH 56; and SH 5 from US 75 to Redden Road. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 11, Grayson County: from FM 697 in Sherman to US 69 in Whitewright. Work on the pavement overlay project has begun. Watch for daytime lane closures as workers mill and then overlay the roadway with a hot-mix surface. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Park Road 20 in Eisenhower State Park, Grayson County. Watch for daytime lane closures within Eisenhower State Park as workers perform base repairs on the roadway and then overlay the road with a hot-mix surface. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

US 82, Grayson County: from the Cooke County line to FM 131 in Sherman. Watch for lane closures as workers replace the bridge railing and guardrail approaches at each bridge structure and install a median barrier. Work crews will reduce the bridge to one lane during construction while replacing the bridge railing. Currently, the contractor is working on the westbound US 82 lanes at Harris Creek and the eastbound lanes at Post Oak Creek. The contractor also installs a center median concrete traffic barrier on this project between FM 1417 and FM 131. Motorists should expect lane closures and occasional lane closures while this work is ongoing.

South Travis Street, Grayson County: in Sherman at Post Oak Creek. They have completed the bridge replacement and opened the bridge to traffic for both lanes. During the final project cleanup, the bridge will occasionally reduce to one lane, with flaggers controlling traffic throughout the project.

US 75 full-depth concrete repair, Grayson County: Crews will be working on US 75 each week from Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight period. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete sections. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 pm each night and should reopen to traffic by 6:00 am. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Oklahoma State line.

FS 121 Grayson Parkway

Grayson County

From the Collin County line to FM 121

Construction is ongoing on this new-location roadway west of SH 289, approximately four miles. The new roadway will be two lanes with shoulders and will be an extension of the frontage road of the Dallas North Tollway. Traffic on CR 60 (Marilee Road) and Stiff Chapel Road should expect occasional road work at those intersections, with flaggers present to control traffic.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from the Collin County line to the Oklahoma State line, watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday during the nighttime.

FM 2729, Grayson County: from FM 697 to SH 11. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway with a hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.FM 901, Grayson County: from SH 56 to FM 902. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform base repairs and blade level the roadway with hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

The annual seal coat contract to place a chip and seal treatment on the roadways in Fannin County has begun. The following roads will receive a seal coat: US 69 from the Grayson County line to the Hunt County line and FM 409 from FM 2029 to FM 100. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 56, Fannin County: Bonham at the Bois d’Arc Creek Relief Bridge. Watch for daily shoulder closures and occasional daytime lane closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.FM 100, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 2216. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone. Beginning Aug 1, crews will close FM 100 to through traffic between US 82 and SH 56 to replace a culvert under the roadway. The signed detour will use US 82, FM 1396, and SH 56 to get around the closure.

CR 1320, Fannin County: the Caney Creek Bridge has been reopened to traffic as the bridge replacement is complete. Watch for occasional lane closures while crews address the punch list.

FM 271, Fannin County: from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 34, Fannin County: from FM 64 to FM 1550. Watch for traffic shifts and traffic-signal-controlled lane closures as workers build the bridge approaches for the new SH 34 roadway at the future Lake Ralph Hall.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from SH 34 to CR 3544. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on building the connection of the realigned FM 1550 to the existing roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 272, Fannin County: from US 69 to the Hunt County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews apply a fog seal to the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 816, Fannin County: from SH 78 to the Hunt County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews apply a fog seal to the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.FM 1550, Fannin County: from FM 271 to FM 1743. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews apply a fog seal to the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 78, Fannin County: from SH 11 to US 69, watch for occasional daytime lane and shoulder closures as crews repair drainage structures.

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Franklin County: from SH 37 to County Road 3050. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

Loop 286 / US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286 turnaround. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrails and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue, watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.

US 82, Lamar County: at the FM 1502 intersection, watch for temporary lane closures and traffic and lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.

Cedar / Church Street – Clarksville

Red River County

Watch for road closure at Cedar and Church Street in Clarksville while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

FM 410, Red River County: From US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd)

Lamar County

From SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

Greenville Area

Hunt, Rains Counties

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

SP 302: Hunt County (From SH 34 to FM 499, from FM 499 to I-30, from US 69 to SH 34, from O’Neal Street to US 69). The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. Milling and paving operations have finished. City of Greenville infrastructure repairs are nearly complete. Paving and milling will begin in the downtown area of Greenville on Jul 24. Embankment work and guardrail work on BU 69 is ongoing. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2946, Rains County (From FM 515 to FM 2795): Contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. J.M. Yanez prepared and mobilized to set temporary shoring for the box culvert near the end of the project. The contractor is performing cross-culvert work and culvert extensions at various locations on the project. The contractor has worked on the driveway, driveway pipe, and safety end treatments. Subgrade work for the first three miles is ongoing. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2649, Hunt County (From I-30 to FM 1567): Contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. The contractor has begun placing prime coats on the beginning stations of the project. Cross culvert work, reworking the roadway, widening and cement treatment to the subgrade, and reworking the roadway base material is ongoing. The contractor has begun placing prime coats on areas near the beginning of the project. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

CR 1032, 1031, and 2132 bridge replacement project, Hunt County. The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. The contractor has reopened the CR 1032 and CR 2132 bridges. The contractor has begun work on CR 1031. They are currently preparing the ROW and preparing to demo the existing bridge. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30, Hunt County: Interchange Improvements: The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. Grading and prepping temporary ramps are underway eastbound and westbound to prepare for a hot mix this week. Monte Stratton ramp will be closed this week for hot mix operations for the temporary ramp. The contractor will excavate eastbound between SH 36 and FM 1903 on the permanent ramp. AT&T and Zayo contractors are doing utility relocations on FM 1570. Temporary drainage for the frontage roads on- and off-ramps work is ongoing. The frontage road will have speed reduction signs and low-profile traffic barriers on frontage roads installed. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Hunt and Rains County maintenance crews will perform various sign and mailbox installations on multiple roads. Rains County crews will be conducting safety mowing on SH 276. Hunt crews worked on IH 30 frontage overlay. Hunt and Rains County crews will seal fog on FM 1563 near Fairlie and FM 2194 near Merit in Hunt County. Rains County crews will be fog sealing on FM 2947 and FM 3299. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers, and maintain a safe distance from work crews.

SPEED REMAINS TOP CONTRIBUTING FACTOR IN TEXAS CRASHES

TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement to urge drivers to slow down

ATLANTA ­– Drivers continue to choose to go too fast on Texas roads, making speed the number one contributing factor in traffic crashes. That’s why TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement on the “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign to urge motorists to slow down.

Last year, a third of the people killed on the road were in a speed crash. It translates to 1,469 lives lost on Texas roads in speed-related crashes.

In the Atlanta District, the number of traffic crashes in 2022 that involved speeding totaled 1,969. These crashes resulted in 26 deaths and 144 serious injuries. “Driving at slower speeds can take some planning ahead. We encourage you to give yourself time to get to your destination without speeding,” said Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells. “It’s a simple decision that could save your life.”

The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur Counties.

“Getting to your destination two or three minutes faster just isn’t worth the risk of a crash and causing harm to yourself or others,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Motorists who observe the speed limit and match their driving to road and weather conditions can help prevent crashes.”

TxDOT’s speeding awareness campaign coincides with Operation Slowdown, a statewide, high-visibility speed enforcement period. From Jul 14 through Jul 30, Texas law enforcement agencies are trying to get drivers to slow down or pay up.

Intelligent, safe driving means more than following the speed limit. TxDOT has these safety tips for motorists:

· Match your speed to road conditions if there’s bad weather or you’re driving through a work zone.

· Slow down and allow more distance to stop when traffic is heavy, or roads are slick.

· Watch for road signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.

This month TxDOT is delivering the campaign’s safe speed messages on TV, radio, billboards, gas pumps, theater screens, and social media. Community events featuring an interactive exhibit of safety quizzes and video displays will be at Buc-ee’s locations along major travel corridors. TxDOT’s HERO trucks, which assist motorists in need and apparent minor crashes, will also display campaign signage to encourage drivers to slow down.

“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

Follow TxDOT’s Atlanta District on Facebook @TxDOTAtlantaTX, Twitter @TxDOTAtlanta, and Nextdoor.

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). The department received and processed this information as of Apr 19, 2023. To view additional traffic safety data, visit TxDOT’s Traffic Safety Data Portal online.

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstructing and widening the highway, placing a concrete barrier in the median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closure as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement

I-30 – Eastbound, from one mile west of SH 98 to two miles east of SH 98, drainage improvements. Lane closure

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, County Road 2120 detoured

Cass County

US 59 – From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to SH 11, surface rehab. Northbound lane closures

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road. Lane closures

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing highway. Lane closures

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, the bridge over the railroad is widening. Roadway open

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

I-20 – From US 80 to FM 134. Installing safety barrier cable, lane closure

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation. Eastbound lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Daytime lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59. Widening road

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to through traffic

Upshur County