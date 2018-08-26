Weekly Roadwork Report – Atlanta

TxDOT Atlanta District
For Aug. 26 – Sept. 1, 2018
Bowie County
US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.
US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.
US 67 – At Bassett Creek, upgrading guardrail on the bridge. Alternating one-way traffic across bridge controlled by signal lights.
US 67 – From FM 989 to FM 2148 North, resurfacing highway.
Cass County
SH 77 – From US 59 in Atlanta to SH 8 in Douglassville, resurfacing highway.
FM 3129 — From US 59 to SH 77, upgrading guardrails and adding safety features to drainage structures.
Harrison County
Loop 281– at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the overpass.
SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the overpass.
Panola County
SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.
US 59 – From Harrison County Line to FM 2792, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.
FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.
Titus County
US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.
US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.
FM 3417 – From US 271 to FM 127, widening highway.