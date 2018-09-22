Weekly Roadwork Report – Paris – Atlanta

Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Sept. 24, 2018

Paris — These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures as workers widen and reconstruct existing pavement and upgrade drainage structures.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and/or shoulder closures as work continues throughout this project.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as workers upgrade metal guard fence and bridge rails, and extend and safety-treat drainage structures.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for temporary, one-lane daytime closures as workers widen and rehabilitate the roadway, and safety treats cross drainage structures.

SH 24 expansion, Delta County: from Cooper, Texas, southwestward towards Commerce. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas while this roadway is being widened and improved. Northbound traffic should be shifted this week to the northbound lanes, weather permitting. In order to complete the remaining work on the southbound lanes, a lane closure will be required throughout the project. Drivers can expect lane closure shifts at various locations during the day where work is being performed. The outside southbound lane will be open to traffic each evening.

Franklin and Hopkins

I-30 rest areas, Hopkins County: on north and south service roads east of Cumby. Watch for work zones while workers are constructing and completing new rest areas for travelers on I-30.

SH 11, Hopkins County, from SH 154 to Rock Creek. Watch for work zones while workers are striping the newly surfaced roadway.

SH 37, Franklin County: From Mt. Vernon to Winnsboro. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews prepare for surfacing operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 intersection. Watch for traffic delays as crews begin installing sign bases for the upcoming 4-way stop conversion.

Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Sept. 23-29, 2018

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 67 – At Bassett Creek, upgrading guardrail on the bridge. Alternating one-way traffic across bridge controlled by signal lights.

US 67 – From FM 989 to FM 2148 North, resurfacing highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, upgrading guardrails and adding safety features to drainage structures.

Harrison County

Loop 281– at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the overpass.

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the overpass.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 59 – From Harrison County Line to FM 2792, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection. FM 699 closed to traffic on the north side of the intersection for 2-3 months. The detour route is signed.

Titus County

US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 3417 – From US 271 to FM 127, widening highway.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.