Weekly Roadwork Report – Paris

Paris District Road Report for the week of Aug. 27, 2018

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Aug. 27, 2018. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sulphur Springs Area (Hopkins, Franklin Counties):

I-30 rest areas, Hopkins County: on north and south service roads east of Cumby. Watch for work zones while workers are constructing and completing new rest areas for travelers on I-30.

I-30 restriping, Hopkins County: from the Hunt-Hopkins County line to the Hopkins-Franklin County line. Watch for mobile work zones as workers apply new roadway striping at night, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Aug. 31.

SH 37, Franklin County: southernmost section of SH 37. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform repairs to drainage structures; flaggers will direct traffic.