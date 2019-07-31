Welcome the Wildcats and Back to School Dates/Times

Sulphur Springs Independent School District

2019-2020 Registration Information

New-to-district students should be enrolled prior to “Welcome the Wildcats” events so that elementary classroom

assignments and middle school schedules will be ready upon arrival to campus. Parents may begin the enrollment process

online at www.ssisd.net under the “For Parents” tab and should submit enrollment documents (proof of residence, social

security card, birth certificate and shot record) at the following locations:

• Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center Head Start-3, Head Start-4 and Pre-K students

600 Calvert Street

• SSISD Administration Building Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 3 rd grade students

631 Connally Street (These students will be assigned to a campus once residence is

established; enrollment will be finalized at the campus)

• Sulphur Springs Elementary School 4

th and 5

th grade students

829 Bell Street

• Sulphur Springs Middle School 6

th, 7th and 8th grade students

835 Wildcat Way

• Sulphur Springs High School 9

th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade students

1200 Connally Street

Parents of returning students should complete all on-line registration prior to “Welcome the Wildcats” events. Elementary

classroom assignments/middle school schedules may not be ready for students who have not been registered on-line.

ALL 7th grade students have an immunization requirement from the state of Texas that must be verified by the SSMS nurse

BEFORE the student will receive his/her schedule. Parents are URGED to take care of this requirement by faxing updated

immunization records to Nurse Vaughan at 903-439-6126 (SSMS fax #) as soon as possible.

Sulphur Springs Independent School District

2019-2020 “Welcome the Wildcats” Events

Students and parents may visit campuses to pick up schedules and meet teachers according to the designated dates and times listed below.

Elementary students are especially encouraged to attend a “Welcome the Wildcats” event in order to familiarize themselves with the building,

meet their new teacher and drop-off school supplies to make the first day of school less stressful!

Tuesday, August 13

th

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Douglass ECLC Head Start 3, Head Start 4, and Pre-K

Primary Campuses Kindergarten (K) through Grade 3

Thursday, August 15

th

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sulphur Springs Elementary School Grades 4 and 5

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sulphur Springs Middle School Grades 6, 7 and 8

Students who are enrolled but unable to attend a “Welcome the Wildcats” event may visit their assigned campus between the hours of 11:30 a.m.

and 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 16

th or Monday, August 19th to find out their classroom assignment pick up schedules and drop off school supplies

(elementary students only). Please note, teachers will not be available to meet with parents and students on these dates.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Friday, August 9th, Monday, August 12th and Tuesday, August 13th

8:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Sulphur Springs High School Grade 12

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sulphur Springs High School Grade 12

Counselors will be available for seniors to check schedules, transcripts, etc. No appointment necessary!

Wednesday, August 14th, Thursday, August 15th and Friday, August 16th

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sulphur Springs High School Grade 12

Monday, August 19th

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sulphur Springs High School Grades 9 students that would like to tour the campus may do so at this time!

All students in grades 9 through 12 will receive notification through Skyward when schedules are available for viewing!

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Tuesday, August 20th

7:45 a.m. First Day School for all SSISD students! Go Wildcat

(8:00 a.m. tardy bell)