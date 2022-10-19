Well Loved Paris “Santa” Dies

Many residents of Paris and Lamar County are mourning the passing of Tony Clark at the age of 63. He was known for his love of the community and especially children. Tony was especially active during the holiday season, where he was better known as Santa Clause to thousands of children. Funeral services will be at 2pm Friday at East Paris Baptist Church.
