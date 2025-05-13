ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2024
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
McKay Law Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Hiring Header

Wesley Lyon Becomes Mayor

Photo- KETA-Tyler

 

The City of Mount Pleasant’s newly elected Mayor, Wesley Lyon, will be sworn into office on Wednesday. “The biggest thing I want is for the citizens to trust the government again,” Lyon said. “If something needs to be said or something needs to be done, then I’m going to say it, or I’m going to do it.” He was elected to this role on May 3, beating Incumbent Mayor Tracy Craig Sr. Craig, along with his city manager and city council members, face charges centered around travel reimbursement issues. Craig said, “I had no wrongdoing, so I’m not really concerned with it.” A Titus County grand jury indicted them, and they are now under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

El recién elegido alcalde de la ciudad de Mount Pleasant, Wesley Lyon, prestará juramento el miércoles. “Lo más importante que quiero es que los ciudadanos vuelvan a confiar en el gobierno”, dijo Lyon. “Si hay que decir algo o hacer algo, entonces lo voy a decir, o lo voy a hacer”. Fue elegido para este cargo el 3 de mayo, venciendo a la actual alcaldesa Tracy Craig Sr. Craig, junto con su administrador de la ciudad y los miembros del consejo de la ciudad, enfrentan cargos centrados en problemas de reembolso de viajes. Craig dijo: “No tuve ninguna mala conducta, así que no estoy realmente preocupado por eso”. Un gran jurado del condado de Titus los acusó, y ahora están siendo investigados por los Rangers de Texas.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved