Wesley Lyon Becomes Mayor

The City of Mount Pleasant’s newly elected Mayor, Wesley Lyon, will be sworn into office on Wednesday. “The biggest thing I want is for the citizens to trust the government again,” Lyon said. “If something needs to be said or something needs to be done, then I’m going to say it, or I’m going to do it.” He was elected to this role on May 3, beating Incumbent Mayor Tracy Craig Sr. Craig, along with his city manager and city council members, face charges centered around travel reimbursement issues. Craig said, “I had no wrongdoing, so I’m not really concerned with it.” A Titus County grand jury indicted them, and they are now under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

El recién elegido alcalde de la ciudad de Mount Pleasant, Wesley Lyon, prestará juramento el miércoles. “Lo más importante que quiero es que los ciudadanos vuelvan a confiar en el gobierno”, dijo Lyon. “Si hay que decir algo o hacer algo, entonces lo voy a decir, o lo voy a hacer”. Fue elegido para este cargo el 3 de mayo, venciendo a la actual alcaldesa Tracy Craig Sr. Craig, junto con su administrador de la ciudad y los miembros del consejo de la ciudad, enfrentan cargos centrados en problemas de reembolso de viajes. Craig dijo: “No tuve ninguna mala conducta, así que no estoy realmente preocupado por eso”. Un gran jurado del condado de Titus los acusó, y ahora están siendo investigados por los Rangers de Texas.