West Nile In Greenville, Texas

2 hours ago

 

Trapped mosquitos in the Ridgecrest area of Greenville  tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Trucks will be spraying Wednesday, September 2, Thursday, September 3, and Friday, September 4, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3-4 hours. It is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time.

To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as active ingredient generally give longer protection. For more preventive measures visit http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/index.aspx?NID=720

Don’t spray repellent on skin under clothing. Don’t use permethrin on skin. For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile

